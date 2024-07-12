Lung Cancer in India strikes more in Younger and non smokers

Sentinel Digital Desk
India is hit by lung cancer, earlier as compared to patients in Western nations. Lung cancer patients in India are typically younger and more likely to be nonsmokers.
The analysis, led by doctors from Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, noted that lung cancer in India typically appears about a decade earlier than in the West, with the average age at diagnosis between 54 and 70 years.
Lung cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Southeast Asia, with 18.5 lakhs new cases in 2020, and it is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the region. India single-handedly sees 72,510 new cases and 66,279 deaths yearly from lung cancer.
Dr. Kumar Prabhash from Tata Medical Centre noted that over 50% of lung cancer patients in India are non-smokers.
Key risk factors for lung cancer among non-smokers include air pollution, industrial exposure to harmful substances, second-hand smoke, genetic factors, hormonal status, and pre-existing lung diseases.
In the US, the incidence rate of lung cancer is 30 per 1,000 people, whereas in India it is 6 per 1,000. Despite this lower rate, India's large population means the total number of patients is still significant.
Additionally, the high cases of tuberculosis (TB) in India can complicate and delay lung cancer diagnosis, as both diseases can present similarly.
Access to newer treatments is limited in India due to high costs, as most treatments are developed abroad. Only 5% of lung cancer patients in India seek aid in time for surgery as compared to 20% in Western nations, despite the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.