Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 11-Year-Old Daughter After Showing Her Obscene Videos

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 35-year-old man was arrested in Pune on Thursday for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, according to a police official.
According to police, the incident came to light after school officials learned about the minor's sexual assault.
The school principal contacted the police, and a rape case was filed against the father under both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday.
“The accused used to show obscene videos to his daughter and had allegedly raped her,” stated an official from Warje police station.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam, the accused was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for four days.