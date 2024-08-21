Maria Branyas Morera, World’s Oldest Person, Dies at 117

Sentinel Digital Desk
Maria Branyas Morera, the world's oldest person at 117, passed away peacefully in her sleep. Her passing elicited strong emotions around the world, leaving a heartfelt farewell that touched millions.
After the passing of French nun Lucile Randon at 118, Maria Branyas Morera, a Spanish retiree, was celebrated as the oldest living person in the world. Her journey was one of resilience and grace.
Maria was born in 1907 during San Francisco's bubonic plague outbreak. She witnessed and survived two World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, and the Spanish flu pandemic, living through some of the most turbulent times in history.
Despite the hardships, including surviving COVID-19 at 113, Maria lived a full life. She was a pianist until age 108 and was devoted to her family, even after the tragic loss of her husband and son.
An avid social media user, Maria kept her 16,000 followers on X updated weekly. Her final message, shared on Tuesday, expressed her fears and the weakening of her body, leaving a lasting impact.
Maria often credited her longevity to avoiding toxic people and embracing order and tranquility in her life—a philosophy that inspired many who followed her journey.
Researchers have collected samples of Maria's blood, urine, and saliva, hoping to unlock the secrets of her longevity. These studies could lead to advancements in fighting age-related illnesses.
With Maria's passing, the title of the oldest living person now goes to Tomika Itooka, a Japanese woman born on May 23, 1908, who carries the torch of longevity forward.