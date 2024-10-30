Maroon 5 Set to Make Indian Debut with Concert in Mumbai on December 3

Sentinel Digital Desk
American pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to perform in India! The concert will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 3, 2024. This will be the band's first performance in India.
Tickets for the much-anticipated concert will be available on BookMyShow. General ticket sales will start on November 8, while pre-sale tickets for select customers will go live on November 6.
Maroon 5 is known for their infectious hooks and soulful sound, blending pop, rock, and R&B influences. The band gained fame with their debut album, *Songs About Jane* (2002), featuring hits like "This Love."
With chart-toppers like "Moves Like Jagger," "Animals," "Girls Like You," "She Will Be Loved," and "Memories," Maroon 5 has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Their energetic performances and catchy melodies make them a favorite.
Maroon 5 consists of six talented members: Adam Levine (lead vocalist), Jesse Carmichael (rhythm guitarist and keyboardist), James Valentine (lead guitarist), Matt Flynn (drummer), PJ Morton (keyboardist), and Sam Farrar (bassist). Fans are in for an unforgettable show!