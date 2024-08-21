Massive Rs 7,000 Cr Scam: Woman Detained in Guwahati’s DB Stock Broking Probe

Sentinel Digital Desk
Deepankar Barman, the Director of DB Stock Broking, has gone missing following a massive financial scandal that defrauded investors of approximately Rs 7,000 crore. The firm abruptly ceased operations, leaving thousands of clients in turmoil.
Guwahati police have detained a woman with ties to the missing owner. Her identity remains undisclosed as investigations continue. Barman, who faces major allegations of scamming investors in both India and Australia, is said to be hiding in Australia.
Disgruntled investors gathered outside DB Stock Broking’s Bora Service office in Guwahati to protest their significant financial losses. Some claim to have invested up to Rs 80 lakhs.
Launched in 2018, DB Stock Broking attracted over 16,000 clients by promising high returns. The firm operated in Guwahati, Nalbari, and Hyderabad, using Angel One to manage clients' funds.
The financial scandal has led to substantial losses for investors, with many now seeking legal recourse. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to trace the missing funds and the firm's owner.