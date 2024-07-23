Matheran: Maharashtra’s Hidden Vehicle-Free Hill Station

Sentinel Digital Desk
Matheran is a hill station, near Mumbai, in the west Indian state of Maharashtra. It is an eco-sensitive region, declared by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.
Established in 1850, Matheran is Asia's only automobile-free hill station. This rule preserves its lush greenery and peaceful environment.
Visitors travel by foot, horseback, or hand-pulled rickshaws, enjoying the slow pace and the clean, fresh air.
Popular spots include Echo Point, Panorama Point, and Charlotte Lake. Each offers stunning views and a tranquil ambiance.
The toy train, a UNESCO heritage, provides a scenic journey to Matheran, winding through dense forests and steep cliffs.
Matheran is a perfect retreat for nature lovers, hikers, and anyone seeking peace away from the hustle and bustle of city life.