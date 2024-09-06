Meet Deepthi Jeevanji: The World Champion Sprinter Making Waves at the Paris Paralympics

Sentinel Digital Desk
World champion sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji added another achievement to India's Paralympic success, clinching bronze in the women's 400m (T20) event.
At just 20 years old, Deepthi made her Paralympic debut, finishing the race in 55.82 seconds to secure her spot on the podium.
Deepthi followed Yuliia Shuliar from Ukraine, who clocked 55.16 seconds, and Aysel Onder of Turkey, the world record holder, who finished at 55.23 seconds.
Born in Kalleda Village, Telangana, Deepthi has faced intellectual impairment since childhood but overcame challenges to shine on the global stage.
Deepthi was discovered by SAI coach N Ramesh during a state-level meet at age 15. He mentored her to success, guiding her through her athletic journey.
Deepthi’s career took off with a bronze at the 2019 Asian Youth Championships and double gold at the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games.
At the 2022 Asian Para Games, Deepthi won gold in the 400m T20 final, setting a Games and Asian record with a time of 55.07 seconds.
Despite taunts from her village due to her disability, Deepthi’s achievements have turned her community into proud supporters.
- Asian Para Games 2022: Gold (Games Record, Asian Record)
- World Championship 2024: Gold (World Record)