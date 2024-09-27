Meet Frano Selak, Man Who Cheated Death 7 Times and Won a Million-Dollar Lottery

Sentinel Digital Desk
Frane Selak, a Croatian man, is often called the luckiest man in the world. His life, full of bizarre and dangerous events, is more unbelievable than a movie script. But for Selak, reality is much stranger than fiction.
Born in 1929 in Croatia, Frano led a simple life as a music teacher. However, in 1957, his life changed forever when he survived a deadly bus crash. This event marked the beginning of a string of near-death experiences.
Selak survived a total of seven life-threatening incidents: a train crash, a plane accident, two car explosions, being hit by a bus, and even falling off a cliff! Each time, he walked away with minimal injuries, defying all odds.
In the mid-2000s, Frano’s luck took a positive turn. He won $1 million (Rs 8,36,77,100) in the lottery. After years of escaping death, this sudden fortune was a surprising twist in his already unbelievable life.
Despite his lottery win, Frano sold his luxurious home in 2010 and returned to a simple life. He spent his money on a hip operation and built a shrine to the Virgin Mary, grateful for his good fortune.
Frano Selak’s story is one of extraordinary survival and luck. From escaping deadly accidents to winning the lottery, his life is a reminder that truth can indeed be stranger than fiction.