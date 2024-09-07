Meet Hokato Sema: Nagaland’s First Paralympic Bronze Medalist

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a moment of immense pride for India, Hokato Hotozhe Sema from Nagaland became the first athlete from the state to win a Paralympic medal. Competing in the men's shot put F57 event, Hokato secured a bronze with a personal best of 14.65 meters at the Paralympics 2024.
Not only did Hokato win bronze, but his incredible throw of 14.65 meters broke the previous Paralympic record of 13.49 meters, set by Azerbaijan’s Olokhan Musayev. Gold went to Iran’s Yasin Khosravi (15.96m), and silver to Brazil’s Thiago dos Santos (15.06m).
Born in Nagaland on December 24, 1983, Hokato's early dream was to join India's Special Forces. However, a tragic mine blast in 2002 during a Counter Infiltration Operation led to the loss of his left leg, forever altering his path.
Despite his injury, Hokato turned to para-athletics, competing in the F57 shot put category. His training at the Army Paralympic Node in Pune helped him evolve into one of India's top athletes.
Hokato's career includes several remarkable achievements. He won bronze at the Asian Para Games 2022, a silver at the Morocco Grand Prix, and narrowly missed a podium finish at the 2024 World Championship by placing fourth.