Meet Mohana Singh, First Woman Fighter Pilot Cleared To Fly Fighter Jet Tejas

Sentinel Digital Desk
Squadron Leader Mohana Singh has made history by becoming the first female fighter pilot in India to fly the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet. This is a significant achievement for both her and the country.
Mohana Singh was one of the first women fighter pilots in India, inducted into the fighter squadron eight years ago. She, along with Avni Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth, was among the first trio of female pilots in the Indian Air Force's fighter stream.
In the early days, Singh and her fellow female pilots flew various aircraft from the Air Force’s fleet. Today, she is part of the regular fleet flying advanced fighter jets like the Su-30MKi and the LCA Tejas, playing a vital role in India's defense.
Recently, Mohana Singh participated in the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise in Jodhpur, where she made headlines by flying alongside the Vice Chiefs of the Armed Forces. This marks another significant moment in her remarkable career.
In 2020, Mohana Singh, along with her colleagues Avni Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth, received the prestigious 'Naari Shakti Award' for their exceptional contributions to the Indian Air Force. She also became fully operational by day on the 'Hawk' aircraft in 2019.