Meet Sonu: Delhi's Delivery Dad Who Travels Hundreds of Kilometers for His Son's Future

Sentinel Digital Desk
In the scorching heat of Delhi, 23-year-old Sonu works as a food delivery rider. With his two-year-old son, Sarthak, by his side, Sonu travels hundreds of kilometres daily, determined to build a better future.
Hailing from Bihar, Sonu had to take on family responsibilities early. Balancing school and work, he learned the value of hard work and resilience from a young age.
In 2019, Sonu moved to Delhi after marrying Nancy against their families' wishes. Starting with a daily wage of Rs 200 as a labourer, he then worked as a security guard before becoming a delivery rider.
This year, Sonu’s life changed when Nancy returned to her hometown, leaving Sarthak in his care. Juggling fatherhood and a demanding job, Sonu's resolve only grew stronger.
Sonu spends over 12 hours a day on his rented Yulu bike, navigating the busy streets of Delhi. Each kilometre brings him closer to his dream of providing a better future for his son.