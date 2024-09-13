Meet Tarun Rayan: The Indian PhD Student Running a Street Food Stall Goes Viral

Sentinel Digital Desk
Tarun Rayan, a PhD student from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is making waves online. He’s currently studying biotechnology at SRM University and recently went viral, thanks to a video by American vlogger Christopher Lewis.
While ordering Chicken 65 from Tarun’s stall, Lewis struck up a conversation and discovered that Tarun wasn’t just a food vendor but also a dedicated PhD student. Tarun even suggested Lewis search for his research articles online.
“If you Google my name, you’ll find my research articles,” he mentioned.
Tarun runs a small street food cart in Chennai, serving popular dishes like Chicken 65. It’s his way of supporting his family while pursuing his PhD. This unique story caught Christopher’s attention as he explored Tamil Nadu.