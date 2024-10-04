Meet the Girl Who Defied Poverty to Pursue Her Dream of Becoming a Doctor

Sentinel Digital Desk
As a child, Pinki Haryan lived a life of hardship, begging on the streets of Mcleodganj and scavenging for food. But today, she’s close to achieving her dream of becoming a doctor. This is her inspiring story of hope and determination.
In 2004, Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan refugee monk, spotted Pinki begging. Jamyang, who ran a charitable trust in Dharamshala, recognized her potential and wanted to help her. The challenge was convincing her parents, especially her father, to let her study.
After persuading her father, Pinki was enrolled in Dayanand Public School. She also lived in a hostel for destitute children set up by the trust. While she missed her family, Pinki stayed focused on her studies, knowing that education was her key to a better life.
Pinki's hard work paid off as she passed her senior secondary exams and cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, the high cost of private medical colleges posed another challenge.
With the help of the Tong-Len Charitable Trust, Pinki secured admission to a prestigious medical college in China in 2018. She recently returned to Dharamshala after completing her MBBS degree, ready to serve her community.
Now, Pinki is preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), which will allow her to practice medicine in India. Her journey from slums to medical school has inspired many, including her siblings, who are now enrolled in school.
Pinki credits Jamyang for his unwavering support and belief in her. His charitable trust has helped many children like Pinki, turning their lives around. Today, she stands as a role model, showing that no dream is too big with the right support and determination.