Meet the World’s Longest Living Animals: 6 Animals That Defy Time

Sentinel Digital Desk
Discover the incredible creatures that outlive most species, showcasing extraordinary lifespans in the animal kingdom.
Known for its immense size, the bowhead whale can live over 200 years, making it the longest-living mammal.
This deep-sea predator has an astonishing lifespan of over 270 years, primarily due to its slow metabolism.
These small, ocean-dwelling clams can live over 500 years, making them one of Earth's oldest creatures.
Famous for their longevity, Aldabra giant tortoises regularly live over 150 years, thriving on remote islands.
The immortal jellyfish can technically live forever by reverting to its juvenile state, escaping aging indefinitely.
Found in the Pacific, the red sea urchin's long lifespan is linked to cold waters and a slow aging process.