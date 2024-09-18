Meet the World’s Longest Living Animals: 6 Animals That Defy Time

Discover the incredible creatures that outlive most species, showcasing extraordinary lifespans in the animal kingdom.

1. Bowhead Whale – 200+ Years

Known for its immense size, the bowhead whale can live over 200 years, making it the longest-living mammal.

2. Greenland Shark – 272+ Years

This deep-sea predator has an astonishing lifespan of over 270 years, primarily due to its slow metabolism.

3. Ocean Quahog Clam – 500+ Years

These small, ocean-dwelling clams can live over 500 years, making them one of Earth's oldest creatures.

4. Aldabra Giant Tortoise – 150+ Years

Famous for their longevity, Aldabra giant tortoises regularly live over 150 years, thriving on remote islands.

5. Immortal Jellyfish – Forever

The immortal jellyfish can technically live forever by reverting to its juvenile state, escaping aging indefinitely.

6. Red Sea Urchin – 200+ Years

Found in the Pacific, the red sea urchin's long lifespan is linked to cold waters and a slow aging process.

