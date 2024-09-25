Meet This Japanese Man Who Gets Paid to 'Do Nothing' and Earns Millions!

Sentinel Digital Desk
Shoji Morimoto from Japan has turned "doing nothing" into a successful career! He gets paid to simply spend time with people as a companion, earning 10,000 yen (around Rs 5,633) per booking.
Morimoto's unconventional job brings in nearly 6 crore rupees a year. His fame has made him a highly sought-after companion in Japan, with people eagerly waiting to hire him.
In the past 6 years, Morimoto has attended more than 4,000 sessions. From playing on a see-saw in a park to waving goodbye through a train window, he creates unique memories with his clients.
Morimoto offers emotional support, helping people escape loneliness. His presence brings comfort, whether he’s sharing a meal or simply sitting quietly with someone.
What makes Morimoto’s job special is that he doesn’t give advice, perform tasks, or engage in activities. His simple presence is enough to lift spirits and provide companionship.
Morimoto’s role highlights the importance of human connection. His ability to provide comfort just by being there has made him a symbol of companionship in Japan!