Meghalaya Woman Gives Birth In Hospital Toilet, Baby Dies Minutes Later

Sentinel Digital Desk
A heartbreaking incident occurred at Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Meghalaya’s Ri-bhoi district. A woman, Monalisa Langi from Umden Diwon, gave birth in the hospital's toilet on Saturday evening. Sadly, the newborn died minutes later.
Monalisa had experienced labour pain early in the morning and was first taken to Umden Primary Health Centre. From there, she was referred to the Nongpoh Civil Hospital, where she was admitted around 4 AM and given initial medical care.
Her husband, Richard Rympeit, shared that she complained of severe labour pain again in the evening and was given a pain relief pill, but it did not help. At 6 PM, she went into labour while in the hospital toilet, where she delivered the baby.
Tragically, the newborn did not survive. Members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) have accused the hospital of negligence. The state health department has yet to respond.