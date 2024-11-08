Men Shouldn't Tailor Women's Clothes or Cut Their Hair, Says UP Women's Commission

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission has proposed new guidelines aimed at protecting women from inappropriate behavior. This includes suggestions that men should not tailor clothes for women or cut women’s hair.
According to the commission, these measures are intended to reduce the risk of "bad touch" and discourage any ill intentions. The proposal is aimed at creating safer spaces for women in tailoring shops and salons.
At a meeting held on October 28, the commission suggested that only female tailors should take women’s measurements. Additionally, they recommended installing CCTV cameras in tailoring areas to enhance security.
The proposal also suggests that only female barbers should attend to female clients in salons. This measure is expected to help women feel more comfortable and protected.
Himani Agarwal, a commission member, explained that some cases of inappropriate behavior have led to this proposal. However, she clarified that not all men have bad intentions; the guidelines aim to address specific safety concerns.
As of now, this is just a proposal. The Women’s Commission plans to request the state government to consider making these guidelines into laws, ensuring a safer environment for women in Uttar Pradesh.