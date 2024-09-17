"Mentioned You in Status": WhatsApp to Roll Out Instagram-Like Feature Soon

Sentinel Digital Desk
WhatsApp is continuously evolving to keep pace with Meta’s advancements. Recently, the app started testing a new feature similar to Instagram, where users can tag or mention specific contacts in their status updates. This feature is currently in its beta phase, according to WABetaInfo.
How the Mention Feature Works
The new mention feature lets users tag a contact while updating their status. When a contact is mentioned, they receive an instant notification, making it easier to engage with them. A dedicated button in the caption bar allows users to select contacts before publishing the status.
Only the mentioned contact receives the notification and a message in their chat. Other viewers of the status update cannot see who has been tagged. This ensures that mentions remain private and are only visible to the intended recipient.
Automatic Status Updates for Mentioned Contacts
Once mentioned, the contact automatically receives the status update, regardless of the sender's privacy settings. This guarantees that important updates are never missed by the tagged contact, as they are always notified.
Reshare Feature for Mentioned Contacts
Like Instagram, mentioned contacts can reshare the status update with their audience. However, WhatsApp keeps the identity of the original creator private. Resharing allows for wider content distribution while maintaining user privacy.
Meta AI Voice Feature Coming Soon
WhatsApp is also exploring voice options for Meta AI, offering a variety of pitch and tone choices. Users will be able to choose from different UK and US voices, making interactions with Meta AI more personalized. The voice feature is still in development.