Mijaín López: The Cuban Legend Who Secured Five Consecutive Olympic Golds

Since his debut in Beijing 2008, the 41-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler has dominated, winning all 20 of his Olympic matches..He stands alone in history as the only athlete to win five Olympic gold medals in the same individual event..At Paris 2024, López triumphed over Chilean Yasmani Acosta in the final, a competitor with whom he shares a close friendship..López hails from Herradura, a small town in western Cuba so remote it often doesn't appear on maps..In his youth, he built his strength by chasing after animals and carrying crates of fruit..One of his brothers, Michel, was also a successful athlete, earning a bronze medal in boxing at Athens 2004..Revered in Cuba, López joined the national team at 17, beginning the journey that would cement his legendary status..With five Olympic medals, López has equaled the 120-year-old record set by fencer Ramón Fonst, a fellow Cuban..López announced his retirement in a symbolic gesture, leaving his shoes on the mat at Paris 2024, marking the end of an extraordinary career. Long live his legacy!