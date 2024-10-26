Minor Girl Dies in UP Hospital; Family Claims Doctors Were Playing Cricket

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a tragic event, a five-year-old girl passed away in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. Her family claims she died due to a lack of medical attention, with doctors allegedly playing cricket while she was in need of urgent care.
According to the girl's father, Nazim, they rushed her to the hospital due to a high fever. However, they couldn't find any pediatricians and were sent to multiple rooms without locating any available doctor or medical staff.
Nazim further alleges that as they left the hospital, he saw doctors and staff engaged in a cricket match. Despite his repeated pleas, no medical help was provided, and his daughter tragically passed away soon after.
In response to the family’s allegations, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Dr. Kumar, a hospital official, confirmed the inquiry and stated that actions would be based on the panel’s findings.
Dr. Kumar addressed the claims, clarifying that the doctors responsible for the outpatient department weren’t part of the cricket match. He suggested that those involved may have been on leave at the time.