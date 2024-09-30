Miracle Birth: Chinese Woman with Two Uteruses Gives Birth to Twins from Different Wombs

Sentinel Digital Desk
A Chinese woman from the northwest region, identified as Li, gave birth to twins in September, each from a different uterus.
Li was diagnosed with uterus didelphys, a rare condition where a woman has two fully formed uteruses. This condition affects only 0.3% of women globally.
What made Li's case extraordinary was the natural conception and delivery of twins, a boy, and a girl, from two separate wombs. This is a very rare occurrence.
The twins were born at a hospital in Shaanxi province when Li was eight and a half months pregnant. Cai Ying, a senior obstetrician, described this case as a "one in a million" phenomenon.
Women with uterus didelphys often face pregnancy risks, such as miscarriage and preterm birth. Li had previously suffered a miscarriage, but her medical team created a detailed plan for her successful delivery.
Li delivered her twins via caesarean section. The boy weighed 3.3kg, and the girl weighed 2.4kg. Thankfully, both babies were born healthy, marking a rare medical success.