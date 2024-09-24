More Women Than Men Donated Organs in 2023

Sentinel Digital Desk
In 2023, there were 16,542 organ donations in India. These donations came from both living and deceased donors, helping many people in need of life-saving transplants.
Of the 16,542 donations, 9,784 were from women, while 5,651 men donated organs. One transgender person also made a significant contribution by donating an organ.
What is a Live Donor?
A live organ donor is a living person who donates an organ or part of an organ. The most common donations are kidneys, but a part of the liver can also be given.
In total, 18,378 transplants were carried out in 2023. This includes both donations from living donors and those from brain stem dead donors.
Who Can Donate?
According to the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), anyone over 18 can donate one kidney or a part of their liver while alive. Deceased donors can donate up to 8 organs.
A deceased donor can donate the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, and small intestine. They can also donate tissues like cornea, bone, skin, and heart valves.