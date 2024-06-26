Most Popular Online Mobile Games in India

Sentinel Digital Desk

Free Fire

Free Fire has become one of the most popular games in India. In this game, players are dropped onto an island and must battle against 49 other players. The last one standing wins the game.

Ludo King

To play this popular game, you roll the dice to move your tokens. The first player to move all their tokens into the home wins the game. Up to four players can participate at a time.

Candy Crush Saga

This is a free-to-play tile-matching video game developed by King. In it, players eliminate candies from the board by swapping them to make matches of three or more of the same color.

PUBG Mobile

This battle royale game, developed by PUBG Studios, features one hundred players parachuting onto an island where they must find weapons and equipment to eliminate other players.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty is another free-to-play first-person shooter game known for its stunning visuals, intuitive navigation, smooth controls, and a wide array of weapons, making it highly enjoyable.

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is the perfect game for you where players create a community, and train their warriors to fight with other players to earn medals, gold coins, and nectar.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a prominent sandbox game that has a huge fan following in India. In this open-world gaming environment, players can build and explore a virtual world that is made up of blocks.