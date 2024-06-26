Most Popular Online Mobile Games in India

Sentinel Digital Desk
Free Fire
Ludo King
To play this popular game, you roll the dice to move your tokens. The first player to move all their tokens into the home wins the game. Up to four players can participate at a time.
Candy Crush Saga
This is a free-to-play tile-matching video game developed by King. In it, players eliminate candies from the board by swapping them to make matches of three or more of the same color.
PUBG Mobile
This battle royale game, developed by PUBG Studios, features one hundred players parachuting onto an island where they must find weapons and equipment to eliminate other players.
Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty is another free-to-play first-person shooter game known for its stunning visuals, intuitive navigation, smooth controls, and a wide array of weapons, making it highly enjoyable.
Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is the perfect game for you where players create a community, and train their warriors to fight with other players to earn medals, gold coins, and nectar.
Minecraft
Minecraft is a prominent sandbox game that has a huge fan following in India. In this open-world gaming environment, players can build and explore a virtual world that is made up of blocks.