Most Powerful Passports In 2024: Singapore Leads The List; See Where India Stands

Sentinel Digital Desk
Henley & Partners, a London-based worldwide citizenship and residence advisory organization, has revealed its list of the world's most powerful passports. According to the Henley Passport Index 2024 July Global Ranking, Singapore is at the top, with visa-free access to 195 countries.
India is ranked at 82nd spot alongside Senegal and Tajikistan giving visa-free access to 58 countries.
1. Singapore (Visa-free access to 195 countries)
2. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain (192 countries)
3. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden (191 countries)
4. Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom (Visa-free access to 190 countries)
5. Australia and Portugal give its citizens access to 189 countries
6. Greece and Poland give access visa-free access to 188 countries
7. Canada, Czechia, Hungary and Malta give visa-free access to 187 countries
8. The United States is ranked number 8 on the World's most powerful passport list, and it gives visa-free access to 182 countries.
9. Estonia, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates offer their citizens visa-free access to 185 countries.
10. Iceland, Latvia and Slovakia provide visa-free access to travel to 184 countries.