Mpox is Not the New COVID, Says WHO Official – Here’s What to Know About The Virus And It's Strains

Sentinel Digital Desk
A World Health Organization (WHO) official has emphasized that mpox is not as dangerous as COVID-19. While both are viral infections, the spread of mpox is more controllable. Health authorities know how to contain its transmission effectively.
On September 23, India reported its first mpox case. A 38-year-old man from Kerala tested positive for the Clade 1 strain after returning from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently stable, but the case has raised alarm across the country.
What is Mpox?
Mpox is a viral infection similar to smallpox. It causes pus-filled lesions on the skin and flu-like symptoms. Though usually mild, in some cases, it can be deadly. Clade 1 has caused global concern due to its easier transmission.
Transmission of Mpox
Mpox spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal. It can enter the body through broken skin, respiratory tracts, and mucous membranes (eyes, nose, and mouth). Direct contact makes controlling the virus easier compared to airborne diseases like COVID-19.
Recently, the Clade 1B strain has caused a surge in cases in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Other African countries are also reporting increasing cases. A case in Sweden was linked to the African outbreak.
Mpox symptoms vary by strain. Clade 1 causes severe symptoms like high fever, headaches, and enlarged lymph nodes. The skin lesions from Clade 1 can be more extensive and may leave scars. Clade 2, on the other hand, causes milder symptoms.