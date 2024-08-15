Mpox Outbreak: WHO Declares Global Health Emergency for Second Time

Sentinel Digital Desk
WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency again after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo spreads to neighboring countries.
Mpox, a viral infection, spreads through close contact. It’s usually mild but can be fatal, causing flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions.
The WHO’s highest alert level, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), can accelerate research, funding, and global cooperation to contain the disease.
The outbreak in Congo began with an endemic strain, clade I. A new variant, clade Ib, spreads more easily, including through sexual contact.
Clade Ib has spread to neighboring countries like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, prompting WHO's emergency declaration.
WHO Director-General emphasizes the need for a coordinated international response to stop these outbreaks and save lives.
Africa's top public health body also declared an mpox emergency, noting a 160% increase in cases, with over 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths.
In 2022, a different mpox variant, clade IIb, spread globally, mostly among men who have sex with men, leading to a previous WHO emergency declaration.