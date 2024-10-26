MS Dhoni Appointed As Brand Ambassador for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been appointed as Jharkhand's brand ambassador for the upcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission received Dhoni’s consent to use his image for voter awareness.
Under the SWEEP program (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation), Dhoni will help boost awareness and encourage more people to vote, especially younger voters, thanks to his popularity and influence.
The first phase of voting in Jharkhand will take place on November 13, covering 43 constituencies. Dhoni’s involvement is expected to drive higher voter turnout.
Filing of nominations has been completed. Key figures, including former Chief Minister Champai Soren, filed their papers. Soren is contesting from Saraikela as a BJP candidate.