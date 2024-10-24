MS Dhoni to Decide CSK Future on Final Day Before IPL Retention Deadline: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
As the IPL mega auction approaches, the future of MS Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remains uncertain. At 43, Dhoni has yet to confirm whether he will be part of the upcoming season, leaving fans and the team eagerly awaiting his decision.
Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, his impact in the IPL is unmatched. Having captained CSK to five IPL titles, Dhoni's leadership has placed CSK at the top alongside Mumbai Indians, solidifying his legacy in the tournament.
CSK officials are expected to meet Dhoni on October 29 or 30, just before the October 31 deadline to submit their list of retained players. Dhoni, who has delayed discussions until October 28, will make his decision during these crucial dates.
With Dhoni now retired from international cricket for over five years, he is eligible to be retained as an uncapped player under a recently reintroduced IPL rule. This rule allows players who have retired for five years to be considered uncapped for retention.
Despite stepping down as captain ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni’s influence on the field remained significant. He handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but continued to lead with his experience and calm presence, guiding the team through tough moments.