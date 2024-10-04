Mumbai IT Professional Scammed of Rs 1.16 Crore via Online Ad: Here’s How You Can Stay Safe

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 49-year-old IT professional from Vasai, Mumbai, was scammed out of Rs 1.16 crore after clicking on a fraudulent online advertisement promising high returns on stock market investments.
The victim came across a fake stock market investment ad while browsing online. Intrigued by the promise of huge returns, he clicked the link, which led him to a WhatsApp group with around 125 members.
The WhatsApp group had members claiming they made big profits through the guidance of the group's administrators. Encouraged by these stories, the victim decided to invest and shared his account details with the group.
The victim was asked to download a trading app that seemed legitimate. From August 16 to 20, he transferred Rs 1.16 crore into various accounts, following the instructions from the so-called "experts."
When the victim tried to withdraw his profits, he was unable to do so. The scammers then demanded additional payments, claiming they were needed to process the withdrawal. Realising he had been deceived, the victim contacted the police.
This incident highlights the growing danger of online fraud in India, especially scams involving investment schemes. It serves as a reminder for people to be cautious when dealing with online financial opportunities.
How to Stay Safe from Online Fraud
1. Avoid Unverified Advertisements
2. Research Before Investing
3. Verify the Platform
4. Do Not Share Sensitive Information
5. Be Wary of High-Pressure Tactics
6. Use Official Channels
7. Educate Yourself on Common Scams
8. Report Suspicious Activity
9. Enable Two-Factor Authentication