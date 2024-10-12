Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collides with Freight Train Near Chennai, 20 Injured as 12 Coaches Derail

Sentinel Digital Desk
On Friday night at 8:30 PM, a packed express train traveling at 75 km/h rear-ended a stationary freight train on the outskirts of Chennai. The collision resulted in at least 12 passenger coaches of the Mysuru–Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailing and igniting a fire in the parcel van.
At least 20 passengers sustained injuries, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported. The accident occurred near Kavaraipettai station, approximately 46 km from Chennai.
The Bagmati Express was entering a loop line—a track that branches out and reconnects to the main route—when it struck the stationary freight train. The train had received a green signal to proceed but mistakenly entered the loop line instead of the main line.
Railway officials stated that the crew of the passenger train was safe. The fire in the parcel van was extinguished by the fire brigade. Most injured passengers have been rescued and either released or taken to hospitals as needed.
Southern Railway's Chennai Division has made arrangements to feed and transport the stranded passengers. They have also set up helpline numbers (04425354151 and 0442435499) for families seeking information about their loved ones.
Train traffic on the affected route was suspended following the collision, and several trains were rerouted to ensure safety. The Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express and Jabalpur–Madurai Superfast Special took detours, bypassing Chennai Central, Egmore, and Tambaram stations. Rescue and medical teams worked diligently at the site to assist the affected passengers.