Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat Propel India's Medal Hopes at Paris 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Neeraj Chopra entered the finals of the men’s Javelin Throw event in style.
He hit the 89.34 m mark in his first attempt in the qualifiers, thus upholding the hopes for a Gold in the Paris Olympics 2024.
India’s Vinesh Phogat managed to overpower her way into the Semi-Finals of the Women's Freestyle 50kg Wrestling in the Paris Olympics 2024 in her second match of the day.
She defeated Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the Quarter-Finals with a score of 7-5.
She will face Yusneylys Guzmán Lopez of Cuba in the Semi-Finals later in the day.
She had earlier managed to beat the number 1 seed and the Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Yui Susaki of Japan with a stunning match.
Vinesh Phogat had won the match 3-2 and stunned her way into the quarter-finals.