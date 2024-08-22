Neeraj Chopra's Brand Value Skyrockets to ₹330 Crore; Vinesh Phogat and Manu Bhaker See Significant Upsurge

Sentinel Digital Desk
Indian athletes are witnessing significant boosts in their brand value following the Paris Olympics 2024. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker, both double Olympic medalists, are leading the surge.
Neeraj Chopra, who won silver in javelin at Paris 2024, is experiencing a massive jump in his brand valuation. His value is expected to soar from USD 29.6 million to over USD 40 million (₹330 crore approx), surpassing many cricketers.
Neeraj's valuation now exceeds that of many Indian sportspersons, positioning him as the highest valued non-cricketer in India. His success is expected to further widen this gap.
Manu Bhaker, India's breakout star with two bronze medals, is also signing big deals. The 22-year-old shooter recently secured a ₹1.5 crore endorsement with ThumsUp, with her fee per deal skyrocketing from ₹25 lakh to a much higher figure.
Manu Bhaker's brand value is on the rise, with around 40 brands approaching her for endorsements. Her recent success and youthful appeal make her a sensation to watch in the endorsement arena.
Despite not winning a medal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was arguably India's best performer at Paris 2024. Her brand value has also seen a rise, with her endorsement fee increasing from ₹25 lakh to around ₹1 crore per deal.