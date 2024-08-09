Nepal Helicopter Crash in Nuwakot Leaves Five People Dead

Sentinel Digital Desk
Five people died in a helicopter crash that took place on Thursday. The crashed helicopter belonged to Air Dynasty and was heading to Syabrubesi when the incident took place.
The victims included four Chinese passengers aboard the helicopter. The pilot of the chopper had also perished in the accident.
The Civil Aviation Authority reported that the helicopter had lost contact with ATC three minutes after its takeoff.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched soon afterwards and the remains of the helicopter were discovered in a forest area in the slopes of a hill.
Nepal's rugged terrain and unpredictable weather have made it a hotspot for aviation accidents. Over the years, several tragic incidents have claimed lives, leaving behind a trail of grief.
2024 Saurya Airlines Bombardier CRJ200 crash
On July 24, 2024, a Bombardier CRJ200ER operated by Saurya Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, killing 18 of the 19 passengers on board.
Yeti Airlines Flight 691
On January 15, 2023, an ATR 72 operating on the route stopped and crashed during landing in Pokhara, killing 68 passengers and four crew members. No one survived.
Tara Air Flight 197
On May 29, 2022, the Twin Otter aircraft carrying 22 people lost touch with air traffic authorities around 12 minutes later. The wreckage was discovered 20 hours later, on a mountainside. All 22 passengers and staff were killed, and their bodies were retrieved.
Goma Air Flight 409
On May 27, 2017, a Let L-410 Turbolet operating as Goma Air Flight 409 crashed short of the runway while attempting to land at Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Nepal. The captain and first officer died as a result of the accident, while another crew member was severely injured.
Tara Air Flight 193
On February 24, 2016, eight minutes after takeoff, the Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter carrying 23 people went missing. The wreckage was discovered hours later near the village of Dana in the Myagdi District. No one survived.