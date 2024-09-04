Netflix Revises Disclaimer for "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack" Series Amid Code Name Controversy

Sentinel Digital Desk
Netflix India announced a revision to the opening disclaimer of its new series "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack" following controversy over the portrayal of hijackers' code names.
Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, stated, "To assist viewers unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, we have updated the opening disclaimer to include both the actual and code names of the hijackers."
Shergill’s remarks followed her meeting with Sanjay Jaju, Information and Broadcasting Secretary, in New Delhi. The meeting addressed concerns over the use of Hindu code names by the hijackers and their portrayal.
The controversy centers on the series' depiction of the hijackers using Hindu names like "Shankar" and "Bhola," which some allege were used to protect the terrorists' identities, suggesting they belonged to a specific community.
"IC814: The Kandahar Hijack" is directed by Anubhav Sinha and features stars like Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah. It is based on the real events of the 1999 hijacking, inspired by the book 'Flight Into Fear.'
A Union Home Ministry document released after the hijacking clarified that the hijackers used nicknames such as 'Bhola,' 'Shankar,' 'Doctor,' and 'Burger' while on the plane.
In an interview, survivors Rakesh and Pooja Kataria, who were returning from their honeymoon during the hijacking, shared their experiences, supporting the accuracy of the series' portrayal.
Rakesh Kataria, though reluctant to watch the series to avoid reliving the ordeal, acknowledged, "What Netflix has shown is the truth," affirming the authenticity of the hijackers' code names.
The series has sparked a social media storm with hashtags like #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood, and #IC814 trending. However, many survivors and journalists have supported the series' portrayal of events.