New Employee Fired For Refusing To Get Boss's Morning Coffee And Eggs

Sentinel Digital Desk
A new employee at a Chinese educational firm was temporarily fired for refusing to buy breakfast and coffee for her boss. The employee, surnamed Lou, shared her experience on Xiaohongshu, a popular social media platform.
Lou’s supervisor, Liu, frequently asked her to bring a hot Americano, an egg, and sometimes water each morning. Lou declined, stating that these tasks were not part of her job description.
After discussing the issue in a work chat group, Lou was reprimanded by the HR department. She was ultimately fired without compensation for her refusal to fulfill the breakfast requests.
The incident sparked significant criticism on social media, with many users demanding an investigation into the company’s treatment of employees. Reports highlighted the unprofessional nature of the supervisor's demands.
Following the backlash, the company reinstated Lou and fired the supervisor, Liu. The firm confirmed Liu’s dismissal for inappropriate behavior and promised to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.