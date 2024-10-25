New Guwahati International Terminal Set to Open by July 2025, Says CMO

Sentinel Digital Desk
The new International Terminal at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport is advancing rapidly. This terminal aims to boost regional connectivity and meet rising passenger demand.
Designed to handle up to 13.1 million passengers by 2030, the terminal will feature spacious check-in counters, advanced baggage systems, and enhanced amenities for a smoother travel experience.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shared on X that the project is progressing on schedule, with completion expected by July 2025. The modern terminal will offer comfortable and convenient facilities for travelers.