New Study Finds Healthy Fats from Fish and Nuts May Protect Against Cancer

Sentinel Digital Desk
Recent studies reveal that omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are crucial for overall health. Along with multiple benefits, these "healthy fats" may protect against several types of cancer.
A research team from the University of Georgia studied over 250,000 people over 10 years. They found links between levels of omega-3 and omega-6 in the blood and the occurrence of 19 specific cancers.
Omega-3 and omega-6 are found in foods like fatty fish, nuts, avocado, and plant oils (like canola oil). These sources help in maintaining the right levels of healthy fats in the body.
During the study, around 30,000 participants developed cancer. High levels of these fatty acids showed health benefits, independent of other factors like BMI, alcohol intake, or physical activity.
The researchers suggested fish oil supplements as a way to increase omega-3 and omega-6 levels. However, they emphasized that supplement needs can vary from person to person.
Interestingly, high levels of omega-3 were associated with a slightly increased risk of prostate cancer in the study. This shows that while beneficial, omega-3 and omega-6 intake should be balanced carefully.