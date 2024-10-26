New Zealand Shatters India’s 12-Year Unbeaten Streak at Home in Historic Win

Sentinel Digital Desk
After 12 years of remaining unbeaten in home Test series, India's winning streak was ended by New Zealand. The Men in Blue had previously won 18 consecutive Test series at home.
New Zealand defeated India 2-0 in the three-match series, sealing their win with a 113-run victory in the 2nd Test in Pune. The last time India lost a series at home was in 2012 to England.
This series loss puts India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final at risk. The team now faces a crucial 3rd Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.
After the New Zealand series, Rohit Sharma and his team will take a short break before heading to Australia for a challenging 5-match Test series.