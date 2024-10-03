Nitin Gadkari Suggests 'Click Pic' Solution to Curb Pan Masala Spitting

Sentinel Digital Desk
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking at a Swacch Bharat Abhiyan event in Nagpur, emphasized the importance of cleanliness to protect the environment. He called for a nationwide effort to keep public spaces clean, especially on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
Gadkari shared a personal story, admitting that he used to throw chocolate wrappers out of his car in the past. Now, he takes the wrapper home to dispose of it properly. He highlighted how people behave responsibly abroad, but neglect cleanliness in their own country.
To curb the issue of spitting on roads after chewing pan masala, Gadkari suggested that photos of those caught spitting should be published in newspapers. This public exposure, he believes, would discourage such behavior and promote cleanliness.
Gadkari also stressed the need to convert waste into wealth. He encouraged initiatives that transform waste into bioproducts, supporting a cleaner environment and sustainable practices.
As part of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, Gadkari continues to push for efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and maintain cleanliness in public spaces. His message is clear: cleanliness is not just a government responsibility but a collective effort by all citizens.