No More Grades! CBSE Schools in Kochi Introduce Emoji-Based Assessment

Sentinel Digital Desk
Several CBSE-affiliated schools in Kochi have introduced a creative assessment method for students from Pre-KG to Class 2. Instead of traditional grades, emojis and stars are now used to evaluate progress.
The new system focuses on evaluating students through activities rather than written exams. Visual symbols like stars, clapping hands, and trophies make feedback fun and engaging for children.
This initiative aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP), which emphasizes foundational skills, communication, active learning, and emotional development. The aim is to reduce stress while enhancing overall growth.
Although CBSE has not issued nationwide directives, many schools have voluntarily adopted this approach. Teacher workshops were conducted to integrate the new assessment system smoothly.
“This method fosters emotional, social, and academic development,” says TP Ibrahim Khan, president of the CBSE Management Association. The change is expected to make learning a joyful experience for young students.