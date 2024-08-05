Noah Lyles' Thrilling Win by 0.005 Seconds: The Magic of Photo Finishes

Sentinel Digital Desk
The men's 100m sprint final at the Paris Olympics will be remembered as one of the most closely contested races ever!
Sprinter Noah Lyles from Team USA took the gold medal, winning by just 0.005 seconds, highlighting the significance of photo finishes in athletics. This razor-thin margin exemplifies the importance of precision in timing.
Jamaica's Kishane Thompson - who had led for most of the race - came in second to take silver, and Fred Kerley of Team USA took bronze.
A photo finish occurs when athletes cross the finish line so closely together that it's challenging to determine the winner with the naked eye. Advanced technology is used to capture the exact moment athletes cross the line.
High-speed cameras positioned at the finish line take thousands of images per second. These images are then analyzed to identify the precise moment each athlete crosses the finish line.
In the Olympics, photo finish technology is crucial for fair competition. Officials use these high-resolution images to determine winners, ensuring accuracy down to the thousandth of a second.
Thompson led the majority of the 100m final at the Paris Olympics, and his foot seemed to cross the finish line first. Lyles, on the other hand, won the gold medal when his torso crossed the finish line ahead of the Jamaican, giving him victory by the smallest of margins.
All eight finalists finished within 0.12 seconds of Noah Lyles in a thrilling race.