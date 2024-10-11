Nobuyo Oyama, Voice Behind Japan’s Beloved Doraemon, Passes Away at 90

Sentinel Digital Desk
Nobuyo Oyama, the iconic voice behind the beloved cartoon character "Doraemon," passed away at the age of 90. Her talent agency confirmed that she died on September 29 due to old age.
For 25 years, from 1979 to 2005, Oyama voiced the blue robot cat from the 22nd century. Her distinctively hoarse voice became synonymous with Doraemon, a character adored by children in Japan and worldwide.
Doraemon, with his "magic pocket" full of fantastical gadgets, remains one of Japan’s longest-running anime series. Oyama’s voice still holds a special place in the hearts of fans, even after nearly two decades since her retirement.
Created by Fujiko F. Fujio, Doraemon first appeared in manga in 1969 and later became a beloved anime character. The robot cat helps a lazy schoolboy, Nobita, navigate life's everyday challenges.
While Oyama’s successor has taken over the role, her voice will forever be the definitive sound of Doraemon for generations who grew up with the character. Her work continues to live on in the hearts of many.