North Korean Soldiers in Russia Addicted to Porn After Unrestricted Internet Access: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia to support Ukraine operations alongside Russian forces reportedly developed a surprising addiction—unrestricted internet access has led many to consume adult content.
Financial Times’ foreign affairs commentator Gideon Rachman shared on X that these soldiers had never experienced unfettered internet access before. As a result, they are reportedly spending time “gorging on pornography."
While no further details were provided, the report suggested that this new internet freedom has led to significant shifts in the soldiers' online habits, impacting approximately 10,000 North Korean troops.
When asked, US Defense Department spokesperson Lt Col Charlie Dietz stated he could not confirm any details regarding North Korean soldiers' internet activities, as reported by The New York Post.
As Moscow and North Korea strengthen their alliance, Russia has deployed over 7,000 North Korean soldiers, armed with AK-12 rifles and other weapons, to the Ukraine border for joint operations.