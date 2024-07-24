Oldest Countries In The World

Sentinel Digital Desk
The resilience of nations that have endured centuries of civilization and cultural change paints a wonderful picture of history all around the world. These ancient nations, ranging from the rugged coastlines of the Mediterranean to the cradle of civilization in Mesopotamia, shed light on the origins of humanity.
Iran, which was once known as Persia, is one of the world’s oldest continuously existing civilizations, with a rich history spanning more than 6,000 years.
Egypt’s history dates back more than 5,000 years, making it one of the oldest nations on Earth.
Vietnam’s first dynasty is so old that some consider it a mythical period.
Armenia, which is located at the meeting point of Europe and Asia, has a long history and has been woven into the fabric of human civilization for eons.
China, a country with ancient origins that is tucked away in the birthplace of East Asia, has shaped human civilization via its dynasties, ideologies, and cultural contributions.
India’s legacy is braided with the strands of spirituality, ingenuity, history, and culture, from the diverse tapestry of cultures and traditions that exist now to the ancient Indus Valley Civilization that existed approximately 2000 BCE.
The Land of the Rising Sun has ties dating back to 660 BCE, to the days when Emperor Jimmu – said to be the founder of Japan – ruled over the island country.