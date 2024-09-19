One Nation, One Election: A Game-Changer for India’s Electoral System?

Sentinel Digital Desk
The report on the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) by a high-level commission headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind has been approved by the Narendra Modi government.
A bill implementing simultaneous elections is scheduled to be tabled during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The initiative intends to synchronize Parliamentary and Assembly elections, which is part of the Modi government's 100-day agenda.
In simple terms, 'One Nation, One Election' means that all Indians would cast their votes for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the same year, if not simultaneously.
IMPLEMENTATION IN TWO PHASES-
Phase 1:
Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously.
Phase 2:
Panchayat and Municipal elections will be held within 100 days of the general elections.
One electoral roll for all elections.
The government will start detailed conversations around the country.
An implementation group will also be set up.
1. Amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
2. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass.
3. The bill must pass in 50% of the states.
4. 5 articles of the Constitution to be amended-
Article 83: Duration of Houses of Parliament
Article 85: Dissolution of Lok Sabha by the President
Article 172: Duration of the State Legislatures
Article 174: Dissolution of the State Legislatures
Article 356: Imposition of President's Rule in States
The government has previously addressed various potential advantages and disadvantages. The government believes that holding simultaneous elections can result in significant financial savings.
Holding elections at different times, according to the government, results in the Election Code of Conduct being in effect more frequently. This situation can hinder the implementation of welfare schemes by both central and state governments.