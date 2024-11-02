Over 200 Dead in Spain’s Historic Flash Floods; Search Efforts Ongoing

Sentinel Digital Desk
At least 205 people have died after unprecedented flash floods hit Spain this week. Torrential rains caused rivers to burst, turning streets into rivers and bringing widespread destruction.
Officials warn the death toll may rise as emergency services struggle to reach blocked areas due to piles of debris and collapsed roads. Many areas remain inaccessible.
Spain deployed an additional 500 troops, joining the 1,200 already on-site, to search for missing people and help survivors. Rescue crews are using helicopters and boats to reach isolated areas.
A year's worth of rain fell in just eight hours, flooding cities and sweeping away buildings and cars. Meteorologists attribute this event to a sudden cold drop, making it Spain's worst flood disaster in modern history.
The floods devastated towns in the Valencia region, collapsing bridges, tossing vehicles, and covering streets in thick mud. Residents are now trying to clear mud and debris from their homes.
More rain is expected over the weekend, increasing concerns of further damage. As Spain faces this tragedy, efforts continue to save lives and rebuild affected communities.