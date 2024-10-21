Ozzy Osbourne Honored with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Sentinel Digital Desk
Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has been inducted as a solo artist into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 75-year-old "Prince of Darkness" received a standing ovation from an all-star band and the crowd in Cleveland, Ohio.
After actor Jack Black presented the award, Osbourne thanked his fans. "I’d like to thank whoever voted me into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for my solo work. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said, as the audience erupted in cheers.
Osbourne was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 as a member of the iconic band Black Sabbath, which he co-founded in 1968. Together, they revolutionized heavy metal and sold millions of records worldwide.
Osbourne’s solo career has been just as impressive, with over 100 million records sold both with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. His impact on the music industry continues to be celebrated globally.
Though it was uncertain whether he would perform due to ongoing health struggles, including Parkinson's disease, his spirit and energy on stage remain strong. Fans celebrated his resilience and contribution to music.
One of Ozzy's last major public performances was at the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Despite his health issues, he remains a powerful figure in the rock world.