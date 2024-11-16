Parents Share Trauma of Jhansi Hospital Fire That Killed 10 Infants

Sentinel Digital Desk
A fire broke out late Friday night at the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of 10 infants. The neonatal unit housed over 50 newborns, and the tragedy has left families in grief and confusion.
Parents and relatives described chaotic attempts to save their children. Many broke windows to enter the ward and grabbed any infant they could find amidst the flames. The lack of clear communication from hospital authorities worsened the panic.
Rani Sen, an aunt of one affected infant, questioned the hospital's identification process. “If tags were burned or misplaced, how can they say which child is mine?” she asked, demanding DNA tests to confirm her baby's fate.
Santoshi, a mother from Mahoba district, shared her despair: “I don’t know where my baby is. The fire broke out, and I couldn’t get inside to save him. No one could." Her pleas to see her child before the incident had also been denied.
Families of the victims are calling for answers from the hospital. The tragic incident has sparked outrage and demands for stricter safety measures in hospitals to prevent such devastating losses in the future.