Paris 2024: Five Historic World Records Set During the Olympics

Sentinel Digital Desk

Several world records were broken at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Here are five of the most impressive world records broken during the Summer Games:

1. Pan Zhanle (China) - Men’s 100m Freestyle Swimming - 46.40 

Previous record - Pan Zhanle - Doha, 11 February 2024 - 46.80 

2. Bobby Finke (Usa) - Men’s 1500m Freestyle Swimming - 14:30.67 

Previous record - Sun Yang (China) - London, 4 August 2012 - 14:31.02

3. Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Men’s Pole Vault - 6.25m 

Previous record - Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Xiamen, 20 April 2024 - 6.24m

4. Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone (Usa) - Women’s 400m Hurdles - 50.37 

Previous record - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Eugene, 30 Junel 2024 - 50.65

5. Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - Men’s Weightlifitng 89kg - 224kg (Clean And Jerk)

Previous record - Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 213kg