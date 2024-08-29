Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indian Contingent Dazzles at Parade of Nations

Sentinel Digital Desk
Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, Paris inaugurated the 2024 Paralympics on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a nearly four-hour-long opening ceremony in the heart of the city.
Indian athletes added a touch of elegance and pride at the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony.
Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shot put star Bhagyashree Jadhav led the Indian contingent during the Parade of Nations, held at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.
More than 30 Indian representatives participated in the Parade of Nations, showcasing the nation's vibrant presence at the global event.
Indian athletes were dressed in white, with male athletes donning pyjama-kurta sets paired with blazers featuring tri-colour prints. Female athletes wore sarees adorned with tri-colour patterns.
Sumit Antil, one of the flagbearers, is a world record holder in F64 javelin. He made history by breaking the record three times at the Tokyo Paralympics and remains a top medal hope for India in Paris.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent, stating that the support of 140 crore Indians was behind them.